Lancaster sexual assault suspect allegedly targeted victims on dating apps

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673



LANCASTER, Calif – Los Angeles County Sheriff's officials are reaching out to the public in search of possible additional victims of a 32-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting victims he targeted on social media dating sites.

Dijon Darrell O'Neal was arrested last Wednesday and booked at the Lancaster Sheriff's Station on suspicion of rape, forced oral copulation, and false imprisonment for alleged offenses between Sept. 20 and Dec. 26. He was being held without bail.

Sheriff's officials said he lured four women through social media to a vacant residence in the 1100 block of Lingard Street, where he sexually assaulted them.

Investigators presume there are additional victims and on Tuesday released a public image of O'Neal in hopes that those individuals would come forward.

Deputies described O'Neal as 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 290 pounds with black balding hair and brown eyes.

O'Neal was on active parole during the time of the alleged assaults and was also a registered sex offender, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the LASD Special Victims Bureau at 661-471-1500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.