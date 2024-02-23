Lancaster mother’s live-in boyfriend arrested in killing of 3-year-old boy

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). As of July 2022, those searching for help can also call 988 to be relayed to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities announced Friday an arrest has been made in the homicide investigation of 3-year-old David Jacques Hernandez, whose neck was slashed at a home in Lancaster earlier this week.

Officials confirmed with FOX 11 that 39-year-old Rena Naulls, who was initially considered a person of interest, has been arrested. Officials added Naulls attempted to kill himself after the young victim was found with a laceration to his neck.

During the late evening hours of Tuesday, Feb. 20, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of a child who was bleeding and unconscious inside a home located in the 43400 block of 57th Street West, located near the intersection of Avenue K and 60th Street West.

Investigators at the scene found the toddler suffering from cuts, lacerations, or stab wounds to his neck. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries, officials said.

A man at the home, later identified as Naulls, was also taken to the hospital for treatment after attempting to take his own life, sheriff's officials said. Naulls is the live-in boyfriend of the boy's mother.

"When a minor is killed, it's traumatic for all the parties involved. And for deputies [and] investigators, it can hit close to home. It's a very heinous crime, and it's very difficult to handle those types of scenes," said Lt. Daniel Vizcarra with LASD Homicide.

Three other children were home at the time. All three were unharmed and were taken into protective custody by the Department of Children and Family Services.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the LA County Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.