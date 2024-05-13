Garden Grove woman killed after car drives into her home

A Garden Grove woman was killed Sunday after a car drove into her home and trapped her underneath.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on May 12, at the home in the 11800 block of Magnolia Street. Officers said they received multiple reports of a hit-and-run crash after a driver drove a car into a home and then took off.

When they got there, officers said bystanders pointed them in the direction of the driver, who they found nearby. The man, identified only as a 35-year-old Riverside resident, was arrested.

SUGGESTED: Suspect allegedly in stolen car crashes into Gold's Gym

Inside the home, officers said a 40-year-old woman was trapped underneath the car. Paramedics tried to treat her, but she died at the scene.

While detectives are still investigating the cause of the crash, they said alcohol or drugs are believed to be a contributing factor. Anyone with information about the early-morning wreck was asked to contact investigators at 714-741-5772.