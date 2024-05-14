Abandoned 45-foot boat washes ashore LA County beach
article
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 45' abandoned sailboat washed ashore a beach south of Marina del Rey.
There was no one aboard, officials said.
"Due to a low morning tide, rescue boat crews were unable to remove the vessel from the shoreline," authorities said.
Crews will try to remove the boat this afternoon when the tide is higher.
No other information was immediately available.