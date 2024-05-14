Expand / Collapse search

Abandoned 45-foot boat washes ashore LA County beach

By
Published  May 14, 2024 12:34pm PDT
Marina del Rey
FOX 11
article

Photo courtesy LA County Lifeguards

MARINA DEL REY, Calif. - An investigation is underway after a 45' abandoned sailboat washed ashore a beach south of Marina del Rey. 

There was no one aboard, officials said.  

"Due to a low morning tide, rescue boat crews were unable to remove the vessel from the shoreline," authorities said. 

SUGGESTED:

Crews will try to remove the boat this afternoon when the tide is higher. 

No other information was immediately available. 


 