SuperLotto Plus ticket worth $39,000 sold in Whittier

You've still got a chance!

While there was no winner for Saturday night's SuperLotto Plus jackpot, one person who purchased a ticket in Whittier came very, very close to winning the top prize!

According to the drawing data from the California Lottery, one ticket matching five of the six winning numbers was sold at Uptown Market at 7601 Greenleaf Avenue. That ticket is worth $39,573.

There were no tickets sold with all six numbers in Saturday night’s SuperLotto Plus drawing and the estimated jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $35 million.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 2, 10, 23, 30, 34 and the Mega number was 5.



