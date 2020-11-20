Lakers signing former Clippers big man Montrezl Harrell, report says

article

NBA's reigning Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell is reportedly on the verge of joining the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the former Clippers big man is signing with the Lakers for two years, $19 million.

Prior to Friday's development, Harrell was the Clippers' spark plug off the bench, averaging more than 18 points and about 7 rebounds per game in the 2019-2020 season. After a successful 2019-2020 regular season, Harrell was named the league's most outstanding player as a player coming off the bench.

Following the reports of the signing, Clippers guard Patrick Beverly appears to not be happy about his now-former teammate switching locker rooms at Staples Center.

