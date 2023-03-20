Laker legend Magic Johnson joins group making bid to buy Washington Commanders, report says

article

Magic Johnson is looking to add to his "sport-folio" as part of an investor group that's bidding to purchase the NFL's Washington Commanders, according to a published report Monday.

The Laker legend -- already a part owner of the L.A. Dodgers, the L.A. Sparks of the WNBA and the Los Angeles Football Club of Major League Soccer -- has joined a group led by Josh Harris, co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, in an attempt to buy the Commanders, according to Sportico, which quoted "multiple people familiar with negotiations."

Johnson was also part of the Harris-led group that tried but failed to purchase the Denver Broncos last year. ESPN reported the Broncos eventually sold for a $4.65 billion.

A call to Magic Johnson Enterprises in Beverly Hills seeking comment was not immediately returned.

According to the Sportico report, the Harris-Johnson group is one of several currently in discussions with current Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, who reportedly is under pressure from the NFL to sell amid allegations of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment. Snyder denies those reports.

There was no word on how much Johnson might contribute to any bid for the Commanders. He reportedly contributed $50 million when the Guggenheim Group purchased the Dodgers for $2 billion in 2012.

Sportico reported that the Commanders sale could be completed for the NFL owners' meeting in Arizona at the end of the month.

Johnson's vast business interests also include theaters, Starbucks franchises, EquiTrust, a financial services company, and SodexoMAGIC, a food service and facilities management company.