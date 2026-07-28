5 cited for out-of-season lobster poaching along Palos Verdes coast

The Brief California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officers cited five suspects during a late-night patrol in Palos Verdes accused of illegally taking spiny lobsters during the closed season. Officers seized 17 lobsters—including egg-bearing females carrying up to 800,000 eggs—and returned all of them to the ocean alive. The names and formal arraignment details of the five individuals cited along the Palos Verdes coastline have not yet been released.



California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) officers cited five suspects following a late-night anti-poaching patrol along the Palos Verdes coastline earlier this month.

What we know:

CDFW officers focused their enforcement efforts along the Palos Verdes coastline, targeting areas known for illegal spiny lobster harvesting during the closed season.

During the patrol, wildlife wardens made two separate busts involving suspects actively taking lobsters.

In the first incident, three suspects were caught in possession of five lobsters. In the second incident, officers observed two suspects in a remote area, finding one with three lobsters and discovering that the other had hidden nine lobsters inside bags concealed in nearby rocks.

A total of 17 lobsters were seized and returned to the ocean alive, though officers discovered lobster eggs scattered across the rocks where the fishing took place.

All five suspects were cited for numerous lobster-related violations and released with citations.

Big picture view:

These busts along the Palos Verdes coastline follow a broader regional crackdown on illegal harvesting across Southern California.

In a separate major operation at the Santa Monica Pier, game wardens deployed specialized K-9 units to uncover 34 poached lobsters hidden in duffel bags, vehicles, and a baby stroller, resulting in the arrest of six individuals.

What we don't know:

State officials have not yet released the names, identities, or specific court arraignment details for the five individuals cited during the Palos Verdes operation.

What they're saying:

Wildlife officials emphasized the severe ecological threat posed by poaching during the closed season, pointing out that a single female lobster can carry up to 800,000 eggs, making their removal detrimental to the entire population.

The CDFW stated that these cases show the continuous threat facing the state's natural resources while highlighting the ongoing efforts of wildlife officers to protect California's marine life.

What you can do:

Members of the public can actively assist state wildlife officers by reporting suspected poaching or marine violations in progress.

Reports can be submitted 24 hours a day to the CALTIP hotline at 888-334-CALTIP (888-334-2258) or through the free "tip411" smartphone application. All reporting remains completely anonymous, and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.