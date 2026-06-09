Dangerously high surf, strong rip currents hit Southern California coast

The Brief A Beach Hazards Statement remains in effect through Thursday evening as dangerous surf impacts Southern California beaches. Waves reached up to 12 feet at The Wedge in Newport Beach, prompting officials to warn people to stay out of the water. Hundreds gathered to watch the swell while experienced surfers took advantage of the powerful conditions.



Deadly conditions in the Pacific Ocean along the Southern California coast will be present through the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazards Statement that is in effect through Thursday evening.

Tuesday, waves as high as 8 to 12 feet were seen at The Wedge in Newport Beach.

Los Angeles County beaches saw waves as high as 7 feet.

Extra lifeguards were called in to help patrol beaches. People were warned to stay out of the water.

Still, experienced surfers could not resist hitting the waves.

"It's coming in big, and it's exploding on the beach like The Wedge does, but it's a spectacle. There's people everywhere. There's cars everywhere," Andre Botha said.

Botha has been a professional surfer for decades. He flew in from Hawaii ahead of the massive swell that is causing the high surf.

"You can feel the energy when you're in the water, and everyone's excited. Everyone's talking about the waves, and some guys are sitting farther out. There are some guys sitting on the inside," Botha said.

Hundreds of people gathered along the shore in Newport to watch the huge waves. Most heeded the warning from officials to stay out of the water.