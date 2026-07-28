California man dies after Big Bear rock climbing accident, leaving behind pregnant wife

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The Brief Andrew "Andy" Paul Ferrarone, a 33-year-old Georgia native living in San Diego, died on July 15 after a rock climbing accident in Big Bear. Ferrarone’s wife, Nina, a flight attendant who took time off work after learning she was expecting, is now over eight weeks pregnant and preparing for single parenthood. A GoFundMe campaign has been established to raise funds for medical bills from Andy's time on life support, rent, and essential baby supplies.



A San Diego man has died following a rock climbing accident in Big Bear, leaving behind his wife who is just over eight weeks pregnant.

What we know:

Andrew Paul Ferrarone, 33, was rock climbing in Big Bear on July 12 when he was involved in an accident. He was placed on life support and died from his injuries three days later on July 15, according to a verified GoFundMe campaign.

Ferrarone had lived in San Francisco with close friends in his 20s, where he met his wife, Nina. The couple later lived in Lake Tahoe before settling in San Diego, which Ferrarone considered home, his obituary read.

Nina, who works as a flight attendant, had taken time off from her job after finding out she was expecting.

Following her husband's death, a GoFundMe campaign was created to support her.

The funds are designated to cover Ferrarone’s life support medical bills, rent for the home they shared in San Diego, and necessary supplies and provisions for her first year of motherhood.

What they're saying:

"Andy and Nina were known for their warmth and outgoing spirit, and the love they shared touched everyone around them. By helping Nina, you honor Andy’s memory and ensure his legacy lives on through their baby," the GoFundMe page read.