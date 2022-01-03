LAFC names Steve Cherundolo new head coach

article

Steve Cherundolo, a U.S. Men's National Team veteran who had an extensive Bundesliga career in Germany, was named Monday the head coach of Los Angeles Football Club, becoming the second coach in the Major League Soccer franchise's history.

"I am extremely excited to introduce Steve as our next head coach," LAFC co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. "We know what works for LAFC and also what works in MLS, and Steve has a unique blend of international and domestic experience at the highest levels that matches those needs. We have seen this past year how great a fit he is with the LAFC culture, how well he knows our players and our philosophy, and that he is the ideal choice to lead us to on-field success."

Cherundolo, 42, replaces Bob Bradley, who led the team since the franchise's inception but announced in November that he was stepping aside.

Cherundolo is a Southern California native and a 2021 inductee into the U.S. Soccer Hall of fame. According to LAFC, he made 87 appearances with the U.S. National Team, playing in three World Cup tournaments. He spent 22 years in Germany's Bundesliga, appearing in 415 matches with Hannover 96, a record for appearances by an American for one club.

"I am ecstatic to be named the head coach of LAFC," Cherundolo said in a statement. "Having been a part of the club for the past year, I was able to see firsthand that the fans, city, and organization are all extraordinary. Furthering the club's endeavors on and off the field are my main focus and I can't wait to get started."

Cherundolo worked as a coach in the Hannover youth-development system from 2014-18, and as head coach for the U-17 team, and as an assistant coach for Hannover. He was also a youth coach for the German National Team. Last season, he was head coach of the LAFC's United Soccer League affiliate, the Las Vegas Lights.

He will be formally introduced at a news conference Wednesday at Banc of California Stadium.

