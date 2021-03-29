Lady Gaga's dog walker Ryan Fischer out of the hospital after Feb. 2021 shooting

Lady Gaga's dog walker is back home after spending more than a month fighting for his life at the hospital.

Back in late-February Ryan Fischer was rushed to the hospital after he was shot in the chest area while walking Lady Gaga's dogs in the Hollywood area. Two of the pop superstar's dogs -- Koji and Gustav -- stolen after the shooting and a third dog escaped the horrific scene. The third dog was safely recovered by police shortly after the shooting.

In a lengthy social media post, Fischer revealed the challenges he endured on his road to recovery at the hospital. Fischer said prior to being sent home from the hospital for good, he heard "strange hissing and glugging" from his chest every time he took a breath. Because of this, Fischer was brought back to the emergency room.

Fischer also revealed that "several nurses and doctors" were worried he was not going to make it.

Fast-forward to his post on Monday, Fischer is back home and recovering from his traumatic injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Hours after Fischer was first taken to the hospital, Lady Gaga issued a heartfelt praise for Fischer. The pop superstar was in Italy when the Feb. 25 shooting and dognapping happened but posted on social media thanking her dog walker for risking his life to save the pups.

"I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family," wrote the pop superstar on Instagram. "You’re forever a hero."

As of Monday evening, officials have not identified the suspects involved in the shooting-turned-dognapping incident.

