Neighbors relieved Lady Gaga's dog walker recovering, stolen dogs recovered after shooting

New pictures from his hospital bed accompany an emotional statement from Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Ryan Fischer.

Fischer is recovering in the hospital and in his post described how a car sped away as blood poured from a gunshot wound to his chest after thieves targeted Gaga’s French Bulldogs.

He also shared how Miss Asia, the only dog that wasn’t taken laid by his side in the aftermath of this stunning video providing comfort as Fischer waited for paramedics. The other two pups were recovered Friday evening when police say a woman dropped them off here at LAPD’S Olympic Bureau.

Residents from LA’s Sunset Square neighborhood where the shooting took place were relieved to learn that Fischer is recovering.

"I’m so glad to hear that. At the end of the day, a guy almost got murdered," said neighbor Rachel Mason.

She says because of the high-profile shooting, their neighborhood has now become a magnet for tourists. A tour bus even drove past us during FOX 11's interview.

"What just drove by was a tour van highlighting the fact that now there really was a crime here and now it’s a high profile celebrity crime," said Mason.

But Rachel says she wasn’t surprised the shooting happened near this blighted property that neighbors say has been a crime magnet for years.

"This house has been spent a nuisance and the area, in general, has seen a rise in really violent criminal activities," said Mason.

Meanwhile, a recovering Fischer also thanked his family, friends and Lady Gaga saying he was happy her babies are back and the family is back to being whole.

The singer released her own statement expressing concern for Fischer saying "I continue to love you Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family. You’re forever a hero."

