LA28 Olympics chair Casey Wasserman urged to resign Over Ghislaine Maxwell emails

The Brief Multiple LA elected officials, including County Supervisor Janice Hahn, are calling for LA28 chair Casey Wasserman to resign following the release of racy emails with Ghislaine Maxwell. Newly unsealed Department of Justice documents from 2003 reveal flirtatious exchanges between Wasserman and Maxwell, including suggestions of massages and "tight leather" outfits. Wasserman expressed deep regret for the correspondence but maintains he had no relationship with Jeffrey Epstein and only met Maxwell two decades ago before her crimes were known.



Prominent Los Angeles leaders have launched a coordinated effort to oust Casey Wasserman from his role as chair of the 2028 Olympic Games, citing ties to convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

What we know:

Newly released Department of Justice documents from 2003 surfaced Friday, revealing salacious email exchanges between Wasserman and Maxwell.

In the emails, Wasserman reportedly mentioned wanting to see Maxwell in a "tight leather outfit," while Maxwell offered a massage that could "drive a man wild."

Wasserman, the 51-year-old CEO of the sports agency Wasserman and grandson of Hollywood mogul Lew Wasserman, admitted to the correspondence but characterized it as a 20-year-old mistake.

He confirmed he traveled on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane in 2002 as part of a Clinton Foundation humanitarian delegation but denied any personal or business relationship with Epstein himself.

What they're saying:

"I deeply regret my correspondence with Ghislaine Maxwell which took place over two decades ago, long before her horrific crimes came to light... I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them," Wasserman said.

The other side:

"Having him represent us on the world stage distracts focus from our athletes and the enormous efforts needed to prepare for 2028," said LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

"Casey Wasserman should step aside immediately. Anything less is a distraction and undermines efforts to make sure the Games truly reflect the values of a city that is for everyone," said City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez.

"No one associated with Epstein and his associates can provide credible leadership in the planning of these games," said City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if the LA28 Board of Directors or the International Olympic Committee (IOC) will take formal action to remove Wasserman.

While local political pressure is mounting, Wasserman is currently in Milan, Italy, with the LA28 delegation for the Winter Olympics, suggesting he has not yet stepped down voluntarily.

What's next:

The LA City Council may face pressure to introduce a formal resolution regarding Wasserman’s leadership.

Meanwhile, the LA28 committee must decide if the scandal jeopardizes sponsorship deals or the "human rights plan" cited by Councilwoman Rodriguez.