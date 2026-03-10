Disneyland hazmat situation sends 4 cast members to the hospital

The Brief Four Disneyland cast members were hospitalized following a hazardous materials incident at the theme park on Tuesday. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at the "Star Tours" attraction in Disneyland's Tomorrowland. The situation did not affect park operations, according to officials.



Four Disneyland cast members were hospitalized following a hazmat situation at the theme park on Tuesday.

What we know:

According to the Anaheim Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of an unknown odor in the backstage area near the "Star Tours" attraction in Tomorrowland around 12:30 p.m.

Four employees were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including dizziness and shortness of breath.

Officials said park operations were not affected.

What we don't know:

The cause of the odor is unknown.