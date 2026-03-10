Disneyland hazmat situation sends 4 cast members to the hospital
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Four Disneyland cast members were hospitalized following a hazmat situation at the theme park on Tuesday.
What we know:
According to the Anaheim Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of an unknown odor in the backstage area near the "Star Tours" attraction in Tomorrowland around 12:30 p.m.
Four employees were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, including dizziness and shortness of breath.
Officials said park operations were not affected.
What we don't know:
The cause of the odor is unknown.
The Source: This report is based on information from the Anaheim Fire Department.