LA's 'Patty Patrol': Heavier police presence, traffic ahead of St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Plan accordingly, Los Angeles.

Authorities announced that law enforcement will increase the number of patrol officers Sunday, and throughout the St. Parick's Day holiday weekend.

As the holiday falls on the same day as the LA Marathon, officials expect traffic to be impacted.

"With the St. Patrick's Day celebrations fast approaching, the Los Angeles Police Department will be on alert for suspected impaired drivers, and reminds the community to celebrate responsibly by designating a sober driver – your lucky charm, for a safe and enjoyable celebration," said LAPD in a statement.

Heavy enforcement began Friday, authorities said, and will impact the following areas:

La Brea Ave. and Obama Blvd. from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, March 16

North Hollywood from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 17

Traffic in these areas during these times will also likely be impacted due to the heavier presence of law enforcement.

Authorities announced that the California Highway Patrol is also expected to step up traffic enforcement Sunday.

In 2021, there were nearly 50 fatal alcohol-related wrecks during St. Patrick's Day celebrations across the country, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

"[This is] a simple way to make sure everyone traveling on our roads gets home safely," said LAPD in a statement.

City News Service contributed to this report.