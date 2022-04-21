HS senior says he's banned from prom, graduation due to school's vaccine policy

An unvaccinated high school senior said he is heartbroken over the school's vaccination policy that will prevent him from attending prom and graduation.

Andrew Luna, a senior at Granada Hills Charter High School, is doing independent study from home because the school's vaccination policy requires all students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes, extracurricular activities and big events like prom, graduation night and graduation.

As part of the school's policy, students needed to be fully vaccinated by January 11, 2022, to curb COVID-19 cases at the school.

"It's heartbreaking, to say the least. This vaccine mandate has no doubt divided much of the student population," said Luna.

Luna said he was the president of a club at his school, but can no longer participate.

"It's heartbreaking to see many of my past achievements and my friends all gone now and I'm just alone in my room, just laboring endlessly," said Luna.

Luna recorded a video of himself at Disneyland where graduation night will be held in June. Disneyland recommends guests be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but does not require proof of vaccination to visit the theme park.

However, Luna will not be able to go to graduation night because he is unvaccinated.

The Let Them Breathe organization is now filing a lawsuit.

"They're suing on my behalf to get us [unvaccinated students] back on campus and let all of Granada's kids, approximately 175, back on campus, to walk the stage, to go to prom, to be students," said Luna.

Prom is being held this weekend. Graduation night and graduation are both in June. Luna does not plan to get vaccinated within that time frame, and hopes the lawsuit will help change the policy.

"Enough is enough. Stop with the fearmongering. Stop with the mandates and it isn't 2020 anymore. People want to move on with their lives. Do the right thing and let us back on campus. Let us enjoy our final year, my final year on campus," said Luna.

FOX 11 reached out to Granada Hills Charter High School but could not be reached for comment prior to Thursday's 10 p.m. newscast.

