LA approves 125 speed camera locations: What drivers need to know

The Brief The Los Angeles City Council unanimously approved a plan to install 125 speed cameras across high-risk corridors to curb traffic-related deaths. Automated citations will trigger for drivers traveling at least 11 mph over the limit, with fines ranging from $50 to $500. A 60-day public awareness campaign and a 60-day warning period will precede any financial penalties, which are slated to begin by late 2026.



Los Angeles is moving forward with a major automated traffic enforcement pilot, identifying 125 specific locations for speed safety cameras.

The program, authorized by state law AB 645, marks a shift toward data-driven, non-police enforcement aimed at reducing the city's rising rate of pedestrian and traffic fatalities.

What we know:

Los Angeles officials have approved a plan to move forward with a speed safety camera program that will allow up to 125 cameras to be installed citywide.

The program aims to reduce deadly crashes and improve street safety, but it also raises questions about cost, privacy, and enforcement.

The cameras will be installed at locations identified as high-risk, including busy corridors, major intersections, and areas with a history of crashes and high pedestrian activity, spanning from the San Fernando Valley through central Los Angeles and the Westside, and down into South LA and the Harbor area.

See the map below or tap or click here.

Unlike past enforcement efforts, the program will be administered by the Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT), not law enforcement.

By law, any revenue generated must be used for traffic safety improvements, such as street design changes and Vision Zero projects.

Timeline:

February – March 2026: 30-day public review and comment period on proposed locations and policies.

March 24, 2026: City Council unanimously adopts final reports and location maps.

April – July 2026: Anticipated installation phase for the camera units.

Summer 2026: Launch of a 60-day public information campaign to educate residents.

Late Summer/Fall 2026: Commencement of a 60-day "warning period" where violators receive notices but no fines.

Late 2026: Formal ticket issuance and fine collection begins.

What we don't know:

The city has not released a specific estimate of how much revenue the speed cameras are expected to generate.

However, the LADOT documents show the program is expected to cost about $6.6 million per year to operate, meaning it would need to generate significant revenue just to cover expenses.

The backstory:

Los Angeles has previously experimented with automated traffic enforcement.

Red light cameras were installed across the city in the early 2000s, but the program was shut down in 2011 after concerns about cost, effectiveness, and enforcement challenges.

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At the time, officials cited issues including unpaid tickets and questions about whether the cameras improved safety.

The other side:

While many officials and safety advocates support the program, critics remain skeptical.

Some policy groups argue there is mixed evidence on whether camera enforcement significantly reduces crashes.

Others have raised concerns about privacy and the use of automated systems to issue citations.

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There are also concerns that programs like this could disproportionately impact certain communities or be viewed as revenue-driven rather than safety-focused.

What's next:

The system is expected to roll out in phases.

Officials say there will be a public education campaign before enforcement begins, followed by a 60-day warning period before citations are issued.

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Officials say the rollout could begin as early as late summer or fall of 2026.

What you can do:

To see a list of proposed locations, visit ladot.lacity.gov/speed-safety-system#locations.