2-year-old IE boy fatally shoots himself after finding gun in sofa; 2 arrested

The Brief Authorities say a two-year-old boy fatally shot himself on July 16 after finding a gun hidden between couch cushions in a Highland home. The child's mother, Jamaria Cobb, and her boyfriend, Armand Bright, were inside the home and have been arrested on child abuse charges. Investigators have not disclosed who owned the gun or why it was left unsecured within reach of the child.



A two-year-old boy has died after gaining access to an unsecured firearm and fatally shooting himself inside a Highland home on Thursday afternoon, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

What we know:

Deputies responded to a home in the 6900 block of Victoria Avenue in Highland just after 5 p.m. following reports of a child shot.

Investigators determined that the two-year-old boy found a gun hidden between two seat cushions on a couch and accidentally shot himself. Arriving deputies immediately performed CPR on the toddler, and emergency medical personnel transported him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The victim's mother, 20-year-old Jamaria Cobb, and her boyfriend, 52-year-old Armand Bright, were both inside the residence at the time of the shooting.

Both were arrested and are currently being held at the Central Detention Center on $1.3 million bail.

A second child who was inside the home during the incident was taken into custody by Child and Family Services.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released information regarding who legally owns the firearm or how it came to be left on the couch.

It's unknown if there were any prior welfare checks or law enforcement responses to the home involving Child and Family Services.

What's next:

Cobb and Bright remain in custody pending their initial court appearances for the felony child abuse charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective N. Hospodar or Sergeant B. Sprague at the Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call or text "REPORT" to We-Tip at 844-909-3006, or submit a digital tip online at the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department website.