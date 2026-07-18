OC serial robber pleads guilty to federal charges in restaurant crime spree

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photo courtesy FBI

The Brief Freddie Alexander Lopez, 24, pleaded guilty to a federal count of interference with commerce by robbery following a crime spree in Orange County. Lopez admitted to using a knife and a replica firearm to target multiple locations, including several Subway restaurants and a Yum Yum Donuts. He remains in federal custody and faces a maximum of 20 years in federal prison, with his formal sentencing scheduled for October 2.



A Santa Ana man has pleaded guilty to federal robbery charges following a violent multi-city crime spree targeting local restaurants throughout Orange County early this year.

What we know:

According to federal court documents and his plea agreement, Freddie Alexander Lopez, 24, admitted that he "robbed or attempted to rob restaurants in Orange County by force and violence, and by intimidation, knowingly took cash or attempted to take cash from employees of the businesses against their will and by threatening them with force."

His targets over a week-long period include the following:

January 27, 2026: A Subway restaurant in Santa Ana, where he used a knife to demand cash from an employee register.

January 30, 2026: An attempted robbery at a Subway in An attempted robbery at a Subway in Fountain Valley using a knife, followed by a successful knife-point robbery at a Yum Yum Donuts in Santa Ana later that same day.

February 1, 2026: An attempted robbery at a Subway in An attempted robbery at a Subway in Anaheim where he brandished a replica firearm.

Santa Ana Police officers initially arrested Lopez on February 6 during a traffic stop involving a vehicle linked to the crimes.

Inside the vehicle, investigators discovered a mask, glasses, a knife, and a handgun matching the descriptions of the scene environments.

Though briefly released before his trial, Lopez was arrested again on federal charges on April 30, 2026, and has remained in federal custody since.

What's next:

Lopez is scheduled to appear before a federal judge for sentencing on October 2.

He faces a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison for the single count of interference with commerce by robbery.