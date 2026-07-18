Oxnard man killed in e-bike crash in Camarillo
CAMARILLO, Calif. - An Oxnard man is dead following an e-bike collision in Camarillo, according to authorities.
What we know:
Deputies from the Camarillo Patrol unit responded to reports of an injury traffic collision Saturday at around 2:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Las Posas Road.
At the scene, authorities located an e-bike in one of the lanes, while the victim was found nearby in the center divider.
Despite lifesaving measures, the victim died from his injuries at the scene.
What we don't know:
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
It's unknown if another vehicle was involved or if it was a solo crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
What you can do:
The Camarillo Traffic Bureau is urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any relevant information to come forward.
If you have details that could assist investigators, you are encouraged to contact Senior Deputy Bradley Bordon at (805) 388-5146 or via email at Bradley.bordon@venturacounty.gov.
The Source: This report is based on information provided by the Camarillo Patrol and Traffic Bureau.