Oxnard man killed in e-bike crash in Camarillo

The Brief A man riding an e-bike died Saturday morning after a traffic collision in Camarillo, according to authorities. Deputies arrived at the scene in the 3900 block of Las Posas Road around 2:20 a.m. The victim was located in the center divider and was pronounced dead at the scene.



An Oxnard man is dead following an e-bike collision in Camarillo, according to authorities.

What we know:

Deputies from the Camarillo Patrol unit responded to reports of an injury traffic collision Saturday at around 2:20 a.m. in the 3900 block of Las Posas Road.

At the scene, authorities located an e-bike in one of the lanes, while the victim was found nearby in the center divider.

Despite lifesaving measures, the victim died from his injuries at the scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the collision is under investigation.

It's unknown if another vehicle was involved or if it was a solo crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

What you can do:

The Camarillo Traffic Bureau is urging anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who has any relevant information to come forward.

If you have details that could assist investigators, you are encouraged to contact Senior Deputy Bradley Bordon at (805) 388-5146 or via email at Bradley.bordon@venturacounty.gov.