LA pursuit suspect arrested after jumping into ocean to evade police

The Brief A felony warrant suspect sparked a foot chase with LAPD West LA Division officers on Thursday morning after refusing to cooperate with police. The chase ended at Will Rogers State Beach, where the suspect jumped into the ocean in a desperate attempt to evade arrest. SkyFOX caught the pantless suspect in the water, where he was arrested after briefly struggling with lifeguards.



Bizarre moments unfolded in Pacific Palisades at Will Rogers State Beach on Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received a call at 7:20 a.m. regarding a felony warrant suspect. A short time later, West LA Division officers spotted him and attempted to make contact. Instead, the suspect ran away from the scene and led officers on a foot pursuit. He then jumped into the ocean at Will Rogers State Beach in an attempt to evade officers.

Aerial images from SkyFOX showed the suspect, who was nude from the waist down, in the water. Cameras continued rolling as he appeared agitated and fought lifeguards while being taken into custody.

What we don't know:

The name of the suspect has not been publicly released.