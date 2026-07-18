Delta announces first-ever nonstop flights from Los Angeles to Manila

The Brief Beginning March 28, 2027, Delta will become the sole U.S. carrier offering direct flights between Los Angeles and Manila using its flagship Airbus A350-900. The service launches three times weekly before expanding daily flights in June, offering passengers access to four distinct cabin tiers and LAX's Delta One Lounges. The route strengthens Delta's joint venture with Korean Air, adding to recent LAX expansions that include service to Hong Kong, Melbourne, and Shanghai.



Delta Air Lines has announced its first-ever nonstop service between Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and Manila (MNL), beginning next year.

This landmark route positions Delta as the only U.S. carrier offering direct flights on this corridor, utilizing its premium Airbus A350-900 aircraft to anchor its expanding Asia-Pacific hub in Southern California.

What we know:

Delta will launch the new route on March 28, 2027, initially operating three times weekly. The schedule will ramp up to daily service beginning June 7, 2027.

Passengers will fly on Delta's flagship Airbus A350-900, which features four cabin experiences: Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort, and Delta Main.

Premium travelers will gain access to specialized check-in lines and Delta’s two Delta One Lounges at LAX, including the newly opened Terminal 2 space.

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By 2028, Delta plans to operate four dedicated lounges at LAX, totaling over 60,000 square feet. This route expansion also reinforces Delta's joint venture with Korean Air, allowing passengers to mix nonstop flights with connection options through Seoul Incheon (ICN).

What we don't know:

The specific flight schedules, including exact departure and arrival times from LAX and MNL, have not yet been released.

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The baseline ticket pricing across the four cabin classes has not been disclosed, and the exact launch date for ticket sales has not been announced.

What they're saying:

Executives from both the airline and airport authorities emphasized the strategic and cultural value of the new connection.

"Customers traveling through Los Angeles continue to benefit from Delta’s investments in LAX, including an expanding Asia-Pacific network and the opening of our second Delta One Lounge," said Jeff Arinder, Delta’s Vice President of Network Planning. "The addition of Manila builds on the world-class travel experience our customers have come to expect from Delta while strengthening our position as LAX’s leading global carrier and premier West Coast hub."

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"As a primary gateway to the Pacific, LAX is proud to welcome Delta's new nonstop service to Manila," said Doug Webster, Chief Operations and Maintenance Officer, Los Angeles World Airports. "This daily service gives our guests another direct link to family and culture in the Philippines and reflects the strength of our partnership with Delta in delivering world-class service to one of Southern California's most deeply connected international markets."

What's next:

Travelers looking to book the Manila route can monitor Delta's website and social media for the opening of the booking window.