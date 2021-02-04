LA Sheriff calls superspreader task force a success after 24 party raids, over 3,000 people detained

The Los Angeles County Sheriff is calling his department’s superspreader task force a success after the unit raided dozens of parties and detained thousands of people at underground superspreader events against health orders during the pandemic.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells FOX 11 that since December 5, the task force raided 24 parties, detained at least 3,000 people, recovered 15 guns and also rescued a juvenile human trafficking victim.

"By doing this, we put a dent in the underground party scene," Villanueva said. "It was measurable, and I think we were able to kind of flatten the curve a little bit. We’re trying to change irresponsible behavior. If people want to party when the pandemic is over, I say knock yourselves out, but don’t do it now when it’s gonna hurt people."

Sheriff Villanueva has a warning for anyone planning to have a large party for the Super Bowl this weekend.

"If you have one of these irresponsible parties with a lot of people you’re gonna bring a gift home to a loved one and you’re gonna regret that, just don’t do it," he said. "It’s the Super Bowl, not the stupid bowl."

Sheriff Villanueva said LASD deputies will be out in force beginning on Friday to hunt down drunk drivers over Super Bowl weekend.

Advertisement

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.