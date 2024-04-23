2 arrested in 90+ car break-ins across Westchester, Playa del Rey

Two minors have been arrested in connection with more than 90 auto burglaries in the Westchester and Playa del Rey areas dating back to January, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

An investigation revealed two suspects smashed the windows of over 60 parked cars in the Westchester area in the early morning hours of January 20. Surveillance video showed the two suspects smashing windows, taking out belongings, and running away from the scene.

Then, fifteen cars were broken into in the Westchester area on April 14, under similar circumstances, police said.

A week later on April 21, another 17 vehicles were broken into, this time in the Playa del Rey area, police said.

"It’s sad for the entire community," said local resident Ron Harris, who spoke to FOX 11 in April following the burglaries. "There’s no winners."

"This just feels like Playa, the entire beach community, is getting more crime-ridden," said Trent Marlow. Both Harris and Marlow's cars were broken into but nothing was stolen.

Surveillance video identifying the two minors led authorities to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of Manchester Avenue, where investigators recovered evidence linked to the crimes, such as burglary tools, backpacks, multiple ID cards, and credit cards.

Both suspects were arrested and booked for auto burglary and have since been released back to their parents.

"The idea to help people and to make [criminal justice] not based on poverty makes sense, that’s good in theory," said Harris. "But there has to be some sort of balance. Community service, probation, I don’t know the answer, but something other than a slap on the wrist," Harris said.

The investigation is ongoing.

