Ontario police shoot and kill armed man who ran after police chase: Officials

Police in Ontario shot and killed a domestic violence suspect after he allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend and led police on a chase Sunday.

Officers were called out to a home in the 400 block of Maple Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, a caller said their sister's ex-boyfriend was threatening their sister, and that this was the latest of multiple incidents.

When officers got there, the man was in his car. They tried to negotiate with the man. According to police, the suspect had an active arrest warrant. Eventually, the man drove off, leading police on a high-speed chase.

SUGGESTED: Moreno Valley man arrested on attempted murder charge in 60 Freeway shooting

He eventually crashed, colliding with another car at S. Grove Avenue and E. Philadelphia Street. Police said he ran from the car and tried to carjack another vehicle, but gave up and went running.

Police said the man was armed with a handgun. That's when officers shot him.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Ontario police said they recovered a handgun at the scene.

Two people from the crash at Grove and Philadelphia were also brought to the hospital in unknown condition.

No other information was immediately available.