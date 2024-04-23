Bass break-in suspect struck during security shift change, unclear if mayor was targeted

Police are offering new details about the weekend break-in at Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass' Windsor Square home, saying that the suspect got into the house amid a "gap" in security.

It all happened early Sunday morning, around 6:45 a.m. Police say a man, identified as 29-year-old Ephraim Matthew Hunter, broke into the Getty House, the official mayoral residence, through a glass door. That triggered an alarm. Hunter was taken into custody and treated for minor injuries.

When the break-in happened, one of the biggest questions was how could someone have slipped into a home with such a large exterior wall and a robust security presence? At a press conference Tuesday, interim LAPD Chief Dominic Choi shed some light on that. According to Choi, Hunter's timing was just right. He'd jumped the fence during a shift change, a time between when the overnight security team had left the residence, and before the daytime team got to the home.

Choi said Hunter "jumped over the fence quickly, and was able to break in through the back of the house. And to my understanding, this happened so quickly that even if somebody had been there, he probably still would have been able to access the inside of the residence." Choi added that that particular gap in shifts has since been fixed.

Mayor Bass and her family were home at the time of the break-in. Many wondered whether she was intentionally targeted. Choi said that while the department still doesn't know, "nothing in this person's history suggests that this was a targeted or purposeful location."

On Monday, Bass said that she and her family were "fine," and said she wouldn't be commenting further on the incident.