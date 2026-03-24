LA leaders to vote on stripping César Chávez’s name amid abuse allegations

The Brief The LA County Board of Supervisors and LAUSD are voting Tuesday to strip César Chávez’s name from holidays and buildings following systemic sexual abuse allegations. Motions call for renaming March 31 "Farmworkers Day" and removing Chávez’s likeness from schools and parks, mirroring recent actions by Mayor Karen Bass. The specific new names for schools and facilities remain undecided, pending "community-driven" processes and board approval by Fall 2026.



The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the LAUSD Board of Education are considering historic motions Tuesday to distance the region from labor icon César Chávez.

The move follows a harrowing report detailing decades of alleged sexual violence and misconduct by the United Farm Workers co-founder.

What we know:

The proposed changes would immediately rename the March 31 holiday to "Farmworkers Day" across county and school district calendars.

Under the motions, the "name and likeness" of Chávez would be removed from all holiday communications, with celebrations pivoting to themes of labor rights and community service.

Specific facilities targeted for renaming include the César Chávez Learning Academies in San Fernando and César Chávez Elementary School in El Sereno.

SUGGESTED:

Additionally, a separate motion from Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath directs county officials to develop a 21-day plan to identify and rename all parks, streets, and monuments bearing Chávez’s name.

What they're saying:

The shift follows a New York Times investigation featuring accounts from multiple women, including UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta.

In a statement confirming she was raped by Chávez in 1966, Huerta said, "I had experienced abuse and sexual violence before, and I convinced myself these were incidents that I had to ensure alone and in secret."

SUGGESTED:

"These allegations are grave and painful, demanding a thorough, transparent, and trauma-informed response. Survivors must be believed, supported, and treated with dignity," a county motion stated in response.

The district aims to "ensure that future instructional calendars reflect anticipated changes in the state holiday, which could include both the name and designated day," according to a district resolution.

Timeline:

Last Week: Mayor Karen Bass signs an executive order renaming the city's holiday; The New York Times publishes abuse allegations.

Tuesday: LA County and LAUSD boards vote on renaming motions.

Within 21 Days: County CEO and attorney to report back on a community-driven process for renaming physical assets.

March 31: The holiday is observed as Farmworkers Day.

Fall 2026: Deadline for LAUSD to approve new names for schools currently named after Chávez.

What's next:

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.