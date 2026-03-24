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LA leaders to vote on stripping César Chávez’s name amid abuse allegations

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Published  March 24, 2026 8:20am PDT
LAUSD
FOX 11
LAUSD to consider dropping César Chávez’s name from schools

LAUSD to consider dropping César Chávez’s name from schools

The LA County Board of Supervisors and LAUSD are voting Tuesday to strip César Chávez’s name from holidays and buildings following systemic sexual abuse allegations.

The Brief

    • The LA County Board of Supervisors and LAUSD are voting Tuesday to strip César Chávez’s name from holidays and buildings following systemic sexual abuse allegations.
    • Motions call for renaming March 31 "Farmworkers Day" and removing Chávez’s likeness from schools and parks, mirroring recent actions by Mayor Karen Bass.
    • The specific new names for schools and facilities remain undecided, pending "community-driven" processes and board approval by Fall 2026.

SAN FERNANDO, Calif. - The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the LAUSD Board of Education are considering historic motions Tuesday to distance the region from labor icon César Chávez. 

The move follows a harrowing report detailing decades of alleged sexual violence and misconduct by the United Farm Workers co-founder.

What we know:

The proposed changes would immediately rename the March 31 holiday to "Farmworkers Day" across county and school district calendars. 

Under the motions, the "name and likeness" of Chávez would be removed from all holiday communications, with celebrations pivoting to themes of labor rights and community service.

Specific facilities targeted for renaming include the César Chávez Learning Academies in San Fernando and César Chávez Elementary School in El Sereno. 

SUGGESTED:

Additionally, a separate motion from Supervisors Hilda Solis and Lindsey Horvath directs county officials to develop a 21-day plan to identify and rename all parks, streets, and monuments bearing Chávez’s name.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fallout grows over Cesar Chavez sexual abuse allegations

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Fallout grows over Cesar Chavez sexual abuse allegations

Chávez's name graces a series of schools, buildings and other facilities across the region and the state.

What they're saying:

The shift follows a New York Times investigation featuring accounts from multiple women, including UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta.

In a statement confirming she was raped by Chávez in 1966, Huerta said, "I had experienced abuse and sexual violence before, and I convinced myself these were incidents that I had to ensure alone and in secret."

SUGGESTED: 

"These allegations are grave and painful, demanding a thorough, transparent, and trauma-informed response. Survivors must be believed, supported, and treated with dignity," a county motion stated in response.

LA looking to distance itself from Cesar Chavez

LA looking to distance itself from Cesar Chavez

Calls to rename public spaces, schools and even a county holiday honoring César Chávez gained momentum Thursday as local leaders and activists continued grappling with the stunning allegations of rape and sexual abuse against the late labor leader.

The district aims to "ensure that future instructional calendars reflect anticipated changes in the state holiday, which could include both the name and designated day," according to a district resolution.

Timeline:

Last Week: Mayor Karen Bass signs an executive order renaming the city's holiday; The New York Times publishes abuse allegations.

Tuesday: LA County and LAUSD boards vote on renaming motions.

Within 21 Days: County CEO and attorney to report back on a community-driven process for renaming physical assets.

March 31: The holiday is observed as Farmworkers Day.

Fall 2026: Deadline for LAUSD to approve new names for schools currently named after Chávez.

What's next:

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.

The Source: This report is based on official motions and resolutions introduced by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors and the LAUSD Board of Education. Factual details regarding the abuse allegations were sourced from a series of investigative interviews and confirmed statements originally published by The New York Times.

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