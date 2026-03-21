UFW faces potential lawsuits over César Chávez sexual abuse allegations

The Brief The United Farm Workers (UFW) faces a mounting crisis following a five-year investigation detailing decades of alleged sexual abuse by its iconic founder, César Chávez. The allegations, surfaced by The New York Times, include the sexual assault of young girls and the rape of co-founder Dolores Huerta, supported by manuscripts and historical records. It remains unclear how many victims will come forward for legal restitution and whether the UFW's current leadership had prior knowledge that could trigger massive liability.



The United Farm Workers union is grappling with the fallout following bombshell reports of systemic sexual abuse by late labor leader César Chávez.

Legal experts suggest the organization could face potential liability if it is proven that leadership failed to protect children on their premises.

What we know:

The allegations are the result of a five-year investigation by The New York Times, which reviewed decades of records, photographs, and personal manuscripts. The reporting includes claims from women, now in their 60s, who allege Chávez abused them when they were children.

In an official statement, the UFW characterized the allegations—which include the sexual assault of minors and the rape of co-founder Dolores Huerta—as "shocking" and "indefensible."

The union has confirmed it will not participate in any events honoring Chávez's legacy this year, effectively halting its own tradition of celebrating the March 31 holiday.

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Additionally, the UFW Foundation noted that as a women-led organization, these reports "go against everything that we stand for."UUU

Prominent attorney Luis Carrillo notes that the UFW could be held legally responsible for compensation because the alleged abuse occurred on their property where "those children... should have been protected."

What they're saying:

The legal and emotional weight of the report has left long-time supporters feeling betrayed.

Carrillo, who once took his son to meet Chávez, expressed the personal toll of the news.

"We all have our heroes in life, and we wanna believe that our heroes deserve the adulation that we give them."

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Regarding the potential for legal action, Carrillo stated, "I believe they have good chances of getting compensation, but the most important thing from my perspective is that they get help, emotional help, mental help."

UFW President Teresa Romero has been vocal about the union's shift in stance, stating, "We do not condone the actions of César Chávez. It’s wrong." She added that the details of the investigation were "very difficult to hear" and "not something the organization expected."

What's next:

Legal analysts expect a wave of civil lawsuits as victims seek restitution for historical abuse.

The UFW must now navigate a "dismantling of a movement" as the public reconciles Chávez's civil rights achievements with these grave accusations.

Further details regarding the union's internal knowledge of these events are expected to surface as more victims come forward.

The UFW and the César Chávez Foundation are partnering with experts to establish a "formal, independent, and confidential process" to facilitate repair and accountability for those harmed.

Simultaneously, California state and local officials are reviewing the naming of public parks, schools, and the state holiday itself.