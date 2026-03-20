San Fernando removes César Chávez statue as cities across Southern California consider similar action

The Brief San Fernando city leaders unanimously voted to remove a César Chávez statue and plaque on Thursday, completing the physical removal within 25 minutes of the decision. The move follows a New York Times report where labor icon Dolores Huerta alleged Chávez raped her in 1966, an event she previously kept secret to protect the movement. Los Angeles has renamed its March 31 holiday to Farmworkers Day, while California state leaders and multiple local cities are reviewing all public monuments and naming rights.



San Fernando city leaders moved quickly to remove a statue of César Chávez following newly reported sexual assault allegations against the late labor leader.

What we know:

The city of San Fernando unanimously approved removing its Chávez statue and plaque during a city council meeting Thursday, responding to a stunned and emotional community.

Within an hour of that vote, a public works crew removed the statue in just 25 minutes. The plaque is expected to be removed next.

City leaders described the move as a necessary and urgent response following newly reported allegations against Chávez.

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The city also plans to ask artist Ignacio Gomez to return and modify a long-standing mural to remove Chávez's image.

The decision also led to the cancellation of the annual San Fernando César Chávez March, which organizers say will be rebranded moving forward.

The backstory:

The action follows a New York Times report detailing sexual assault allegations made by Dolores Huerta, a longtime ally of Chávez.

Huerta told the Times Chávez raped her in 1966 in a secluded grape field in Delano. She said she never reported the assault due to concerns about police hostility toward the labor movement and fear that she would not be believed.

The allegations have prompted renewed scrutiny of Chávez’s legacy just days before the March 31 holiday that bears his name.

Local perspective:

The city of Duarte canceled its César Chávez Day of Service event following the allegations.

In Los Angeles, Mayor Karen Bass signed a proclamation Thursday renaming the city’s César Chávez Day holiday as Farmworkers Day.

California legislative leaders also announced plans to redesignate the state holiday and review laws related to naming public spaces after Chávez. Gov. Gavin Newsom signaled support.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis said she will introduce a motion to explore renaming the county holiday and reviewing Chávez-related names on parks, streets, and public property.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how quickly or widely other cities will move to rename public spaces or remove Chávez-related monuments.

Some cities say discussions are just beginning.

Santa Ana officials say the mayor plans to bring up the issue at a future city council meeting. The city is home to César Chávez Campesino Park.

Riverside, which has both a statue and a community center named after Chávez, says it is working to place the issue on a council agenda for discussion.