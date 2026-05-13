Matthew Perry death case: Drug counselor who delivered fatal ketamine vials faces sentencing

The Brief Erik Fleming, the middleman who brokered ketamine deals for actor Matthew Perry, is scheduled for sentencing Wednesday in a Los Angeles federal court. Fleming faces up to 25 years in prison, with prosecutors seeking a 30-month term while his defense argues for three months and residential drug treatment. The case marks the penultimate sentencing in the 2023 overdose death investigation, which has already seen prison time for the "Ketamine Queen" and two doctors.



A Hawthorne man is expected to learn his fate on Wednesday for his role in the drug distribution network that led to the death of "Friends" star Matthew Perry.

Erik Fleming, 55, acted as a pivotal link between a high-end drug dealer and the actor’s personal assistant during Perry's final weeks.

What we know:

Fleming pleaded guilty to conspiracy and distribution charges after admitting he facilitated deals between "Ketamine Queen" Jasveen Sangha and Perry’s personal assistant.

Court records reveal a predatory pricing scheme where the actor was charged $2,000 per vial for a drug that cost the dealers only $12.

While Fleming faces a statutory maximum of 25 years, his defense is seeking just three months in prison followed by residential drug treatment, citing his own history with substance use.

Timeline:

September 2023: Dr. Salvador Plasencia begins illegally supplying Perry with ketamine.

Mid-October 2023: Iwamasa begins obtaining ketamine via Fleming and Sangha.

October 28, 2023: Matthew Perry is found dead in his Pacific Palisades home; Iwamasa admits to administering three fatal shots that day.

August 2024: Five defendants, including Fleming, are charged in an 18-count indictment.

December 2025: Dr. Plasencia is sentenced to 30 months in prison.

April 2026: Jasveen Sangha is sentenced to 15 years in prison.

May 13, 2026: Scheduled sentencing for Erik Fleming.

What they're saying:

During previous sentencing hearings in this case, Perry’s stepfather, Keith Morrison, shared the family’s grief, describing a "grinding sadness" left behind by the actor’s passing.

In court filings regarding the "VIP" drug ring, prosecutors noted that Plasencia mockingly texted a colleague, "I wonder how much this moron will pay," referring to the actor’s struggle with addiction.

What's next:

Following Fleming’s sentencing today, the legal saga will conclude with the sentencing of Kenneth Iwamasa on May 27.

Iwamasa, who admitted to injecting the actor despite having no medical training, faces a maximum of 15 years in federal prison.