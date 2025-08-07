Thousands without water in Granada Hills, Porter Ranch amid elevated fire weather

Amid a heatwave and heightened fire danger, residents in Porter Ranch and Granada Hills remain without water due to a failed valve at a pump station.

Officials said repair efforts are complicated, and a boil water notice is in effect.

What we know:

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) crews are working to fix a failed valve at a pump station affecting water service in Porter Ranch and Granada Hills. The valve failure has left a 10 million-gallon tank empty, impacting thousands of residents who now have little to no water. The faulty valve is located 24 feet underground, complicating repair efforts due to the presence of oil pipelines, a gas line, and large boulders.

The LA City Fire Department has pre-deployed water tenders and increased patrols in affected neighborhoods to mitigate fire risks.

Water outages could last through the weekend

What they're saying:

Residents who have a little bit of water are asked to boil the water before using it for any purpose.

"Effective immediately, customers located within the affected area need to boil their water before using it to drink, cook, make ice cubes, prepare food such as washing vegetables, or to brush teeth until further notice. This is required to ensure safety and public health. While most customers in the area are without water service, some at lower elevations may still have water service at a low pressure, "LADWP officials said.

In addition, the water outages could last through the weekend.

"The location of the valve is over 20 feet below ground where two oil pipelines, a critical five optic line, gas line and large boulders have complicated repair efforts. Excavation can only begin after the pipelines are cleared. Current estimate for repairs could take through this weekend to be completed," the LADWP website said.

By the numbers:

The heatwave has brought extreme temperatures across Southern California, with Palm Springs expected to reach 118 degrees, potentially breaking previous records. Other areas like Lancaster, Burbank, and San Bernardino are experiencing temperatures several degrees higher than the previous day, contributing to the fire danger and heat advisories in effect.

What's next:

Repair work on the valve may extend beyond the initially estimated completion date of Friday. Residents are urged to conserve water and adhere to the boil water notice. Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely, with increased patrols and readiness to respond to any fire outbreaks.