Water outages to impact thousands in Porter Ranch, Granada Hills: DWP

The Brief Approximately 9,200 Los Angeles customers in Granada Hills and Porter Ranch will experience water service disruptions due to an emergency repair. A valve failed at a local pump station, and repairs are not expected to be completed until Friday, August 8. Customers can get drinking water from designated sites.



An emergency repair at a local pump station will cause water service disruptions for approximately 9,200 Los Angeles customers in the Granada Hills and Porter Ranch areas, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (DWP) warns.

What we know:

The DWP has warned customers in Granada Hills and Porter Ranch of expected water service disruptions.

The affected area is bounded by Rinaldi Avenue on the south, Balboa Boulevard on the east, De Soto Avenue on the west, and the foothills and hills to the north.

A valve that controls water flow failed to open on Tuesday while crews were making repairs at a pump station that connects to a 10-million-gallon water tank. This failure resulted in the cutoff of water to the pipes.

What's next:

DWP crews have begun soil and earth removal to access and repair the valve, which is located 20 feet underground.

This excavation is expected to take 14-16 hours before repairs can begin, and the DWP anticipates repairs will be completed on Friday, August 8.

The DWP is coordinating with the Los Angeles Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department to develop a water supply contingency plan, including providing water tankers.

The DWP will provide drinking water to customers at three locations: Holleigh Bernson Memorial Park in Northridge, O'Melveny Park in Granada Hills, and at the intersection of Tampa Avenue and Sesnon Boulevard.

What they're saying:

"The safety of our customers and the community is our top priority as we work quickly to make repairs and resupply water," the DWP said. "LADWP is coordinating with the LA Fire Department to develop a water supply contingency plan for the area, including providing water tankers while this work is in progress, and is also coordinating with LAPD."

What's next:

The DWP is urging customers in the area to conserve as much water as possible for the next 24 hours. They recommend turning off sprinklers, washing machines, and dishwashers to help maintain water pressure and supply.

Big picture view:

The water service outage occurred amid a growing heat wave that is expected to peak on Thursday, with many valley areas reaching triple-digits.

According to the National Weather Service, Thursday is expected to bring the peak heat, with temperatures around 104 degrees in warmer valley areas and as high as 106 degrees in the Antelope Valley. Metro areas are likely to be in the 80s and 90s, forecasters said.

Hot temperatures will linger into Friday, with a cooldown expected by Saturday.