LA police chase ends in crash on 10 Freeway near Arlington Heights

A brief police chase takes a dangerous turn on the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles' Arlington Heights.

SkyFOX was over the 10 Freeway where the westbound lanes are completely blocked due to the crash.

The crash also appeared to involve innocent drivers as several cars were moved to the side of the road during the crash investigation.

Officials did not give a number of people injured or if anyone was seriously hurt at all.

The police chase suspect – who was initially suspected of stealing the car they were in – is in custody, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officials did not say when the roads will fully open.