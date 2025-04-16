CHP searching for car theft suspect in downtown LA

Officers with the California Highway Patrol are searching for a car theft suspect who led authorities on a police chase across Los Angeles County on Wednesday.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, just after 1 p.m., multiple people inside an allegedly stolen vehicle were reported traveling northbound on the 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles.

That vehicle came to a stop on the shoulder, where at least one person got out and surrendered to police.

However, another suspect hopped into the driver's seat of another vehicle, a white Chevy pickup truck, driving away north on the 710 Freeway.

The driver was seen maneuvering erratically on surface streets in the Echo Park/Westlake area, and driving on the wrong side of the road multiple times.

By 1:50 p.m., the driver was seen speeding recklessly along W. 8th and Alvarado streets, making their way into the downtown area.

Once the truck reached downtown LA, law enforcement lost track of the suspect due to the dense collection of buildings. Law enforcement continued searching for the suspect via helicopter.

It's unclear how many people are still in the vehicle.

The Source: Information for this story is from the Los Angeles Police Department.



