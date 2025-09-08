LA Olympic Wage Ordinance goes into effect: What to know

The Brief A referendum to repeal L.A.'s "Olympic Wage Ordinance" failed after a business-led coalition did not gather enough valid signatures. The ordinance, which raises the minimum wage for hotel and airport workers, will now go into effect immediately. The coalition alleges "foul play" and "criminal conduct" in the signature verification process and has called for an investigation.



A referendum to overturn Los Angeles' "Olympic Wage Ordinance" failed to qualify for the ballot after falling short of the required number of signatures.

What we know:

The L.A. Alliance for Tourism, Jobs, and Progress submitted 140,774 signatures in an effort to place a referendum on the ballot. However, the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk verified only 84,007 signatures as sufficient, which was fewer than the 92,998 needed.

The city's ordinance, which had been suspended during the review process, is now effective.

Interim City Clerk Petty Santos announced that the process had concluded and the ordinance would take effect immediately.

The referendum effort was launched just days after the Los Angeles City Council approved the ordinance in June.

The L.A. Alliance for Tourism, Jobs, and Progress argued that the wage increase would harm local businesses.

The other side:

The L.A. Alliance for Tourism, Jobs, and Progress has raised concerns about the signature verification process, alleging "foul play" and "criminal conduct."

The group noted that a large number of signatures were withdrawn and that the city failed to meet a charter-mandated 300-day deadline for releasing the results.

The alliance has sent a letter to District Attorney Nathan Hochman with "evidence of criminal conduct" and called for an investigation.

Labor unions that supported the ordinance, including Unite Here Local 11 and SEIU-United Service Workers West, had previously filed their own complaints.

They alleged that signature gatherers misled voters and that some were offered cash in exchange for signatures and voter registration.

Unite Here Local 11 also cited a witness who claimed to have been "violently assaulted" by a petition circulator.

What they're saying:

Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez, who sponsored the ordinance, said, "This outcome sends a clear message to corporate interests in L.A. and across the country: working people can fight and win, no matter how much money or misinformation is used to stop us."

In a joint statement, the labor groups called the result a "historic victory over some of the world's largest corporations."

They said, "The Olympic Wage must be implemented immediately. After years of speaking up at City Council meetings... workers have yet again triumphed over corporate interests."

What's next:

Hotel and airport workers are scheduled to rally and hold a news conference on Tuesday on the south lawn steps of City Hall to celebrate the ordinance's implementation.