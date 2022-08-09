La Mirada man arrested in child pornography investigation

article

A former church employee from La Mirada is accused of child sexual exploitation in West Covina.

According to police, 33-year-old Andrew Williams was arrested Tuesday following a months-long child pornography investigation conducted by several agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service and the Los Angeles Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Williams was arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material/child pornography.

Because of Williams' prior employment at a church, detectives believe there may be other victims.

Williams was most recently employed in San Dimas and previously resided in Costa Mesa.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Iside at (626) 939-8735.