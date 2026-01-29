Trial begins in lawsuit over LAPD Officer Houston Tipping’s death
LOS ANGELES - The city of Los Angeles faces a high-stakes trial today as opening statements begin in a wrongful death lawsuit involving the 2022 death of Los Angeles Police Department Officer Houston Tipping.
His parents, Richard Tipping and Shirley Huffman, allege their son’s death during a training exercise was not an accident, but a premeditated act.
What we know:
Houston Tipping, a 32-year-old training instructor, died in May 2022, three days after suffering a catastrophic spinal injury during a bicycle training exercise.
The lawsuit filed by his estate names the city of Los Angeles and Officer David Cuellar, alleging that Cuellar intentionally caused the fatal injury.
According to the plaintiffs, Tipping had recently begun an internal investigation into a woman’s sexual assault complaint against Cuellar.
The family asserts that Cuellar was a student in the specific training class where Tipping was injured.
What they're saying:
The legal team for Tipping’s parents, led by Mark Geragos and Brad Gage, argues that the training exercise was used as a cover for a targeted attack.
The department, however, has consistently characterized the event as a "tragic accident."
During the initial reporting of the incident, the LAPD stated the injury occurred during a grappling exercise designed to simulate a real-world struggle.
Timeline:
May 2022: Houston Tipping sustains a spinal cord injury during a department training exercise and dies three days later.
Late 2022: Tipping’s parents file a formal lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles, alleging battery and civil rights violations.
January 29, 2026: Opening statements are scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. in Department 68 of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.
Today, 4:15 p.m.: Attorneys Mark Geragos and Brad Gage will hold a press conference outside the courthouse to discuss the trial's commencement.
What's next:
The trial is expected to feature testimony regarding LAPD training protocols and internal affairs records related to the alleged sexual assault investigation.
Following opening statements, a news conference will be held on the Grand Avenue side of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse to provide further updates from the family's legal counsel.
The Source: This report is based on Los Angeles Superior Court filings and official trial schedules regarding the case of Tipping v. City of Los Angeles, as well as previous FOX 11 reports.