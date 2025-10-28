LAX Terminal 5 closes for demolition

The Brief LAX Terminal 5 is set to close permanently on Tuesday to begin demolition as part of a $30 billion airport revitalization project. The closure required three airlines (American, JetBlue, and Spirit) to relocate their operations to other terminals over the past week. The overall project is designed to modernize LAX for major upcoming events, including the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.



Terminal 5 at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) is set to be permanently closed and prepared for demolition starting Tuesday.

What we know:

Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA) officially announced the plan to close Terminal 5 as part of a major redevelopment project. The closure is effective on Tuesday after American Airlines completes its shift of operations to Terminal 4.

JetBlue was the first airline to relocate, moving to Terminal 1.

Spirit Airlines followed, shifting its operations to Terminal 2.

The demolition is part of LAWA's $30 billion Capital Improvement Program.

Other enhancements included in this program are improved roadways, the Automated People Mover, and the consolidated rent-a-car facility.

What they're saying:

A representative from the airport authority emphasized the significance of the terminal's closure as a step toward modernizing LAX.

Timeline:

The official closure on Tuesday follows a series of moves by the airlines that previously operated out of Terminal 5.

Last week: LAWA announced the official closure plans.

Last week: JetBlue relocated its operations to Terminal 1.

Last week (coinciding with JetBlue's move): LAX opened the recently completed Midfield Satellite Concourse South, an extension of the west gates at the Tom Bradley International Terminal, adding more than 150,000 square feet and eight gates.

Prior to Tuesday: Spirit Airlines relocated its operations to Terminal 2.

Tuesday: American Airlines shifts its operations to Terminal 4, leading to the complete closure of Terminal 5 for demolition.

Why you should care:

The redevelopment is a preparation effort for several high-profile events that are expected to bring large numbers of visitors to the region.

The airport is being prepared for:

Big picture view:

The redevelopment is also driving a broader refresh of the traveler experience at LAX. Earlier this year, LAWA previewed a new campaign and branding.

Over the next three years, LAWA will oversee and implement upgrades focusing on:

Architecture and design centered on LA-themed terminals that pay homage to culture, history, seasons, sports , and more.

Refining retail and dining offerings and amenities.

Branding that distinguishes LAX from other airports and destinations.

These design elements are intended to guide all major investments at the airport, such as terminal upgrades, wayfinding, and arrival experiences.