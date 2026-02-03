Kawhi Leonard added to 2026 NBA All-Star Game roster for game at Intuit Dome

The Los Angeles Clippers are finally getting player representation in the 2026 NBA All-Star Game.

Just days after getting snubbed from the main event, set for Feb. 15 ripoff, the NBA announced Kawhi Leonard will be participating in the all-star game.

Tuesday's news marks Leonard's seventh all-star selection. He gets to represent Clipper Nation in front of the home fans as the 75th NBA All-Star Game will be held at Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Feb. 15.

Leonard played a major role in getting the Clippers out of their nightmare start to the 2025-2026 NBA season. After starting the season with a dismal 5-12 early-season record, the Clippers have since improved to 23-26, which is good enough to make the play-in tournament if the season theoretically ended on Tuesday, February 3.

Leonard enters Tuesday with a 27.6 points-per-game average, which is his career high, to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.