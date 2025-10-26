Staff shortage forces ground stop at LAX

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop at LAX Sunday morning for departing flights to Oakland due to staffing issues.

The stoppage was issued at 8:45 a.m. Sunday and was lifted by 10:30 a.m., according to an LAX spokesperson, who told City News Service that the order only applied to Oakland flights.

The spokesperson added that those flights might face further delays Sunday, but their status was not immediately clear.

The FAA did not respond to a request for more details Sunday, and said the government shutdown was preventing replies to routine media inquiries.