LAPD investigating yet another deadly stabbing on an LA Metro train

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating yet another violent incident that turned deadly on an LA Metro train.

LAPD officers responded to a call in the 2400 block of South Flower Street in South Los Angeles' Historic South-Central neighborhood around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said the victim was a passenger on the Metro Line E Train and was riding on a section not far from the LA Trade-Technical College when he was stabbed by another passenger.

The suspect then got off the train and ran away. The victim stayed on the train and rode it to his exit, where someone called 911 on the platform. He was taken to an area hospital by paramedics where he died.

A description of the suspect was not available and the name of the victim has not been released by authorities.

Those with information on the deadly stabbing are asked to contact the LAPD.