Police searching for DTLA Metro stabbing suspect

article

Authorities Saturday continued their search for a man who fatally stabbed a 23-year-old passenger without provocation aboard a Metro B (Red) Line train in downtown Los Angeles.

The stabbing occurred around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. The suspect approached the victim, pulled out a knife and "without warning or provocation" stabbed the victim — identified as Jesse Rodriguez — in the chest, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Transit Services Division officers who were at the Pershing Square Station rendered aid to Rodriguez until paramedics arrived. Rodriguez was taken to a hospital, where he later died, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

The suspect fled the scene on foot and was last seen going up the stairs from the underground station, authorities said.

SUGGESTED: Crimes against LA taco stands, food vendors highest in over a decade, report says

Police on Friday released a surveillance photo of the suspect in hopes of generating tips on his name and whereabouts. The suspect was described as 6-feet-2 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds with black hair. Police said he also has a mustache and goatee.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black wave cap, a black long-sleeve shirt, dark-colored pants, black shoes and carrying a black Puma backpack, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal assault was urged to contact LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Detectives Sharman or Gonzales at 213-996-4142. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During non-business hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.