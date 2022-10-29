LA mayoral race: Former President Obama endorses Karen Bass

President Barack Obama is the latest top democrat to endorse Karen Bass in the race for Los Angeles mayor.

"I'm humbled and honored to have the support of President Barack Obama because he understands the gravity of the crises in Los Angeles. We must bring unhoused Angelenos inside immediately and make this city safer and more affordable for all," Bass tweeted Saturday morning.

"I am asking Los Angeles to vote for Karen Bass for mayor. I know Karen, she was with me in supporting my campaign from the beginning, and Karen Bass will deliver results. ... Karen has always been on the right side of the issues we care so deeply about. She has devoted her life to serving her community, from working in the emergency room, to saving California from a budget crisis, to delivering relief during the COVID pandemic as a member of Congress," Obama said in a video released by the Bass campaign.

She was an early supporter of Obama's 2008 presidential run, campaigning for him in 2007 when she was a member of the state Assembly.

The former president hit the campaign trail to push democrats to vote in the upcoming election. He visited key states Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Bass has also received endorsements from top political leaders including President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and Bernie Sanders.

Bass and billionaire developer Rick Caruso are facing off to become LA's next mayor.

Bass is a six-term U.S. Congresswoman, represents California's 37th congressional district, is chair of the Congressional Black Caucus and was on then-President elect Joe Biden’s shortlist for vice president.