$140K in counterfeit LA Lakers merchandise seized by LAPD outside Crypto.com Arena

You may want to think twice before buying or selling counterfeit Los Angeles Lakers merchandise on the street.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Police Department announced they seized over $140,000 in counterfeit jerseys outside the Crypto.com Arena.

"We love sports, but don’t like counterfeiting…today Central Vice seized over $140k in counterfeit Lakers jerseys from an unlawful vendor outside Crypto.com Arena. Buyers beware of these poor quality FAKES and buy from licensed retailers!" the department wrote on the Central Division’s X account on Sunday, April 7.

Lakers merchandise is a hot commodity and it's been that way for decades. Data from NBAStore.com from the first half of the 2023-24 season showed the Lakers have the top-selling merchandise in the NBA and when it comes to individual players, LeBron James had the third-highest-selling jersey.