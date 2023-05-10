Big screen projector installed on homeless person's tent in Hollywood

Are we witnessing an "only in Los Angeles" moment? A bizarre video shows a homeless encampment in Hollywood having a big-screen projector installed and powered up inside a tent.

"It looked like a nice setup for a tent," said Austin Ryde, the man who shared the video.

Ryde, who took the video as he and his friends were on their way to a bar late Monday night, said the tent had a full power supply, a projector, a laptop and a sound system.

Some could argue the tent's setup may have one-upped some Angelenos who live in actual apartments.

Ryde said that was exactly what his friend said at the time he shot the video near the corner of Selma Avenhue and North El Centro Avenue.

"My buddy who was with me, he said, ‘That looks nicer than my apartment,’ Ryde said.

It's not the first time a lavish sidewalk setup caught the attention of people passing by Hollywood. Late last year, FOX 11 caught up with a homeless man who went viral for building a wooden house on wheels on Hollywood Boulevard.

The man's wooden home sparked a debate on whether that was ridiculous or if it was a nonissue.

"Q," the man who built the wooden home, told FOX 11's Phil Shuman back in Oct. 2022 that he previously lived in a tent but grew frustrated with the city's crews asking him to clear the area and take down the tent every two weeks.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard