Los Angeles sees 5th straight day above 100 degrees as beach warnings take effect

The Brief Downtown Los Angeles reached 101 degrees Tuesday, hitting triple digits for the fifth consecutive day as a prolonged heat wave continues to grip Southern California. Extreme heat warnings remain active through 8 p.m. Thursday, alongside a coastal flood advisory in effect through 11 p.m. Friday due to elevated surf and dangerous rip currents. Relief is in sight, however, with chances for rain entering the forecast beginning this weekend.



An extreme heat warning remains in effect for the Los Angeles County coast and valleys through 8 p.m. Thursday. At the same time, a coastal flood advisory is in effect for Los Angeles County beaches through 11 p.m. Friday.



Downtown Los Angeles reached 101 degrees Tuesday, marking the fifth consecutive day temperatures topped 100 degrees.

What we know:

Tuesday brought another round of unusually high temperatures across Southern California. Downtown Los Angeles reached 101 degrees, which was 21 degrees above normal for this time of year.



Burbank also reached 101 degrees Tuesday, breaking the previous daily record of 100 degrees set in 1964.



Even areas closer to the coast experienced significant heat. Los Angeles International Airport reached 94 degrees, 19 degrees above normal.



The National Weather Service says dangerously hot conditions are continuing, with temperatures during the heat event reaching between 90 and 100 degrees along the coast and up to 106 degrees in the valleys.



The extreme heat warning for the Los Angeles County coast and valleys remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.



Residents are being advised to drink plenty of water and not wait until they feel thirsty, limit strenuous outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day and never leave children or pets inside a parked vehicle.



People are also encouraged to check on older family members and neighbors, particularly those without air conditioning.

Local perspective:

Beach warnings for LA County

People heading to the beach to escape the heat will also need to be aware of several hazards along the coast.



A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Los Angeles County beaches through 11 p.m. Friday.



Minor to locally moderate coastal flooding is possible, along with elevated surf and dangerous rip currents.



The rip current risk is high, with surf of about 3 to 5 feet. Beachgoers are advised to check posted warnings and remain close to a lifeguard. Even strong swimmers can be caught in a rip current.

Timeline:

The coastal flood advisory began at 6 a.m. Wednesday and is scheduled to remain in effect through 11 p.m. Friday.



The extreme heat warning remains in effect through 8 p.m. Thursday.



Tuesday’s temperatures continued the prolonged stretch of unusually hot weather, with downtown Los Angeles reaching 101 degrees, Burbank hitting a record 101 degrees and LAX reaching 94 degrees.



For people heading to the coast while the heat continues, officials are urging them to monitor posted warnings, stay near lifeguards and take precautions against heat-related illness.