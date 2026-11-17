The Brief Miguel Diego Sandoval, 21, was sentenced on Tuesday to four consecutive life prison terms without parole for the November 2024 murders of four sleeping people in a Lancaster home. Prosecutors said Sandoval carried out the ambush and subsequent house fire as "an act of revenge" after breaking up with one of the victim's relatives, who was not home. While Sandoval pleaded guilty to all 13 counts in August, court records do not disclose his exact movements inside the house or the leads that first linked him to the scene.



A man who pleaded guilty to fatally shooting four sleeping people inside their Lancaster home and setting the house on fire has been sentenced to four consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors described the November 2024 attack by 21-year-old Miguel Diego Sandoval as a targeted act of revenge following a breakup.

What we know:

Sandoval, who was 19 at the time of the crime, was sentenced on Tuesday, Nov. 17 after pleading guilty on August 13 to all charges stemming from the November 16, 2024, attack in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Sandoval disguised his appearance, waited outside in the darkness until the people inside were asleep, broke into the home, and shot Christine Aca-ac, 25; her brother, Janvi Maquindang, 21; Edwin Garcia, 24; and Matthew Montebello, 21.

(L-R) Christine Aca-ac, Edwin Garcia, Janvi Maquindang, and Matthew Montebello / Photos courtesy GoFundMe

Officials said Sandoval then set the house on fire to cover up the crime, killing three dogs and trapping two minors inside, including a 16-year-old girl who locked herself in a bedroom and called 911 before getting out.

Aca-ac, Maquindang, and Garcia died at the scene, while deputies pulled Montebello from the burning home. He remained in a coma for five days before his organs and tissue were donated.

Sandoval pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder with special circumstance allegations of multiple murders and lying in wait, alongside gun-related allegations.

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He also admitted to one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary with a person present, arson of an inhabited structure, attempted murder, and felony child abuse likely to cause great bodily injury or death, plus three felony counts of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor count each of child abuse and destroying or concealing evidence, according to the district attorney's office.

Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott informed Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo in August that prosecutors accepted the defense's plea offer of life without parole before deciding whether to pursue the death penalty.

What we don't know:

Court records do not disclose Sandoval's exact sequence of movements inside the home prior to setting the fire.

Additionally, authorities have not publicly detailed the specific investigative leads that initially linked Sandoval to the crime scene before Los Angeles County homicide detectives arrested him.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors emphasized that the attack was driven by retaliation after Sandoval's ex-boyfriend, Dillon Maquindang, ended their relationship.

"This was an act of revenge," Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott said outside the downtown Los Angeles courtroom shortly after Sandoval's August plea, noting that the attempted murder victim was not at the house that night.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman also addressed the motive following the plea, saying, "The defendant was jilted when he broke up with his boyfriend and then did something unimaginable when he killed four innocent people."

"This was a calculated act of violence that left a void for the victims’ families that can never be filled. Rest assured this guilty plea will result in a lifetime prison sentence," Hochman added.

During August court proceedings, Judge Olmedo heard victim impact statements from more than 20 relatives and friends, including Dillon Maquindang, who spoke directly to Sandoval.

"You took people away from me ... You did not take away my ability to live, to love ... You took their lives. You did not take mine," Maquindang said.

Matthew Montebello’s mother, Celeste, told the judge that others "got to live because of my son," while stating the victims' lives were "reduced to ashes and a gravesite" by "one coward" who "does not deserve compassion" after making an "unforgivable choice."

Andrew Montebello called his brother his best friend and joined others in urging the maximum sentence, while Jennifer Calhoun, the mother of Montebello's best friend, told the court that Garcia and Aca-ac unsuccessfully pleaded, "Don't shoot," and noted the three dogs were caged and posed no threat.

In a statement read on her behalf, Garcia's sister said, "Losing my brother the way I did was unimaginable ... He will never be forgotten," telling Sandoval, "You will be remembered for the lives you took."