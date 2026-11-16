The Brief Airlines are steadily recovering Monday after Friday’s FAA ground stop, with early cancellations dropping to nearly 300 nationwide. Officials say a faulty router overloaded the FAA's network during routine maintenance, though investigators are still working to find the exact cause. LAX recorded 25 cancellations Monday morning as some passengers returned to claim delayed luggage, while Ontario had two and Burbank reported none.



Hundreds of flights were canceled nationwide early Monday morning as airlines continued recovering from Friday’s massive Federal Aviation Administration ground stop, which disrupted air travel across the country.

As of early Monday morning, FlightAware reported nearly 300 flight cancellations nationwide, a significant improvement from the thousands recorded each day over the weekend.

What we know:



The nationwide flight cancellation numbers have steadily declined since Friday’s FAA system failure.



According to FlightAware figures reported over the weekend:

Friday: More than 9,000 flights canceled nationwide.

Saturday: Nearly 6,700 cancellations.

Sunday: More than 2,300 cancellations.

Monday: Hundreds of flights already canceled during the early morning hours.

The FAA says its air traffic control system is stable, with airlines working to restore normal flight schedules.

What caused the FAA ground stop?

Federal officials say the trouble began Friday during routine maintenance on the FAA’s aging telecommunications network.



A contractor was working to replace older copper connections with fiber-optic technology when a router began overwhelming the network with excessive connection attempts.



The FAA says the system was flooded with approximately 1,000 connection attempts every four to five seconds.



The resulting overload caused instability in radar and radio communications at 17 of the nation’s 22 regional air traffic control centers.

The FAA ordered a nationwide ground stop Friday afternoon as a safety precaution, preventing departures for approximately four hours.



The restriction was lifted Friday evening, but airlines spent the weekend repositioning aircraft and crews while working through widespread cancellations.

What we don't know:



Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the equipment failure.

Federal officials are examining whether human error, an installation problem or faulty equipment triggered the system overload.



The FAA says there is no evidence the disruption was caused by a cyberattack.

What about Southern California airports?

The disruption affected airports across Southern California.

As of Monday morning, Hollywood Burbank Airport was reporting no flight cancellations and just five delays, while Los Angeles International Airport had recorded 25 cancellations and dozens more delays.



Ontario International Airport was reporting two cancellations and seven delays as airlines continued recovering from Friday’s nationwide FAA ground stop.



The ripple effects are still being felt by travelers, with some passengers returning to airports like LAX days later to finally retrieve luggage that had been delayed or separated from them during the widespread disruptions.



Travelers are encouraged to check their flight status directly with their airlines before heading to the airport.