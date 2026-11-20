The Brief Crescenta Valley High School in La Crescenta-Montrose was placed on lockdown Friday after receiving a threat around 9:15 a.m. The investigation prompted a shelter-in-place order at two nearby schools — La Crescenta Elementary and Cloud Preschool. Sheriff’s deputies are on scene investigating, and officials have not yet released details about the threat or when orders will be lifted.



Three schools in the La Crescenta-Montrose area were under a shelter-in-place order on Friday following a reported threat at Crescenta Valley High School. In addition to the high school, the investigation also promoted a shelter-in-place order at La Cresenta Valley Elementary School and Cloud Preschool.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said it received information regarding a threat at the school around 9:15 a.m.

"The school is currently on lockdown, and deputies are on scene with assistance from Temple Station," the department wrote on social media.

The high school campus is at 2900 Community Ave., near the 210 Freeway and Ramsdell Avenue.

No injuries were reported, and all students and staff are safe, a district official said.

What they're saying:

"The campuses of La Crescenta Elementary, Cloud PreSchool and Crescenta Valley High School are in a shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution as law enforcement investigates the credibility of a threat that was called into the sheriff’s station regarding Crescenta Valley High School," the Glendale Unified School District wrote in a statement.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how long the lockdown will be in place.

Local perspective:

A similar incident unfolded at Walnut High School, roughly 40 miles east, last week.

SUGGESTED: Lockdown lifted at Walnut High School